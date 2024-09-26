Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $76.82 million and approximately $19.15 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,691,424 coins and its circulating supply is 183,691,002 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

