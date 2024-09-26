Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Short Interest Down 40.3% in September

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Cadiz Price Performance

Shares of Cadiz stock remained flat at $15.29 during trading on Thursday. 1,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,033. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

