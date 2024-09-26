DeepOnion Market Cap Hits $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $3.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00076816 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00019283 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007379 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,197.99 or 0.40033156 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

