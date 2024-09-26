Manta Network (MANTA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.86 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Manta Network token can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manta Network has a market cap of $352.54 million and $30.86 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,044,831 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 379,044,831.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.88165729 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $25,487,032.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

