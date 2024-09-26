Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Drops By 96.0%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BT Brands Price Performance
NASDAQ:BTBDW remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday. BT Brands has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.
About BT Brands
