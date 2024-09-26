Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the August 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,972. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carver Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

