Insider Selling: Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Senior Officer Sells 13,300 Shares of Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$26,600.00.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of TSE:PTM traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.10. 26,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 21.11. The company has a market cap of C$215.21 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.01. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.29 and a twelve month high of C$2.65.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

