Short Interest in CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Decreases By 59.1%

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,300 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the August 31st total of 651,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CERo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CERO traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 32,369,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,508. CERo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83.

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

