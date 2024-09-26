Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, Request has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $84.24 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001114 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013783 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,487.37 or 1.00071277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008231 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10484286 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $1,046,232.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

