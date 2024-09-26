Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Up 255.8% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 255.8% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMV remained flat at $21.26 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,559. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,089,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 15,984 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.