Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 307.1% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHCI traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,429. The company has a market cap of $87.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 17.94%.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.