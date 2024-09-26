Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

BWBBP stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.13. 298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.