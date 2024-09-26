Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Gap Down to $132.21

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $132.21, but opened at $128.56. Hess shares last traded at $130.55, with a volume of 62,086 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.31.

Hess Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 34.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,291,000 after purchasing an additional 726,631 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 76.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,532,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,273,000 after purchasing an additional 663,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hess by 64.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,449,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,220,000 after buying an additional 567,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 45.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,794,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,664,000 after acquiring an additional 561,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

