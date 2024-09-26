Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,781,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in KLA by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1,579.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.81.

KLA stock opened at $772.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $896.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $769.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $756.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

