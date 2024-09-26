PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $127.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.55.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

