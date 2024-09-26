Gigachad Price Up 6.4% This Week (GIGA)

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Gigachad token can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gigachad has a total market cap of $205.62 million and $5.47 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gigachad has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gigachad alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.06 or 0.00262925 BTC.

Gigachad Token Profile

Gigachad’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.01995984 USD and is down -9.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $3,824,986.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gigachad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gigachad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.