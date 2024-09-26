Gaimin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $170,841.98 (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $15.64 million and approximately $170,841.98 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gaimin has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.06 or 0.00262925 BTC.

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin was first traded on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,720,576,054 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 15,720,576,054 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00098996 USD and is up 3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $247,923.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

