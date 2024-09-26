Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.88 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $29.26 or 0.00044706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $11.88 billion and $457.57 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007758 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,026,664 coins and its circulating supply is 406,023,564 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.