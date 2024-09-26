The Debt Box Price Tops $0.38 (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One The Debt Box token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $3.79 worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Debt Box has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.06 or 0.00262925 BTC.
The Debt Box Profile
The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com.
The Debt Box Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
