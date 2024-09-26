Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Trading Down 4%

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.24 and last traded at $25.24. Approximately 9,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 398,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,833,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,303,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,461,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 70,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 897,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,156,566. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

