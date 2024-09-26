Short Interest in Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Decreases By 78.6%

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Savills Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVLPF remained flat at $16.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. Savills has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

Get Savills alerts:

Savills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.