Short Interest in Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Decreases By 78.6%

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Savills Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SVLPF remained flat at $16.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. Savills has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $16.15.
Savills Company Profile
