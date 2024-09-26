Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Down 69.1% in September

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the August 31st total of 438,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance
Sun Hung Kai Properties stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 83,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,205. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43.
About Sun Hung Kai Properties
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Hung Kai Properties
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.