Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Down 69.1% in September

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the August 31st total of 438,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance

Sun Hung Kai Properties stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 83,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,205. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.

