Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Update

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Steppe Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

STPGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,284. Steppe Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia and Peru. Its principal assets are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Uudam Khundii, Bayankhongor Province; and the Tres Cruces Project located within the Department of La Libertad in north-central Peru.

