Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Declines By 76.7%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the August 31st total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SUTNY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 27,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,911. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Trust alerts:

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.