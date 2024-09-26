Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) were up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.53. Approximately 330,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,024,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Daqo New Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 22nd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 409,057 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $4,788,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $9,647,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,457,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

