GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01. 1,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.
GAMCO Investors Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $620.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.94.
GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter.
GAMCO Investors Dividend Announcement
About GAMCO Investors
GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.
Read More
