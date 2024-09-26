Short Interest in Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Drops By 60.4%

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.
Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance
Shares of Tidewater Renewables stock remained flat at $1.85 on Thursday. Tidewater Renewables has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71.
Tidewater Renewables Company Profile
