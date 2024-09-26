Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Short Interest Update

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 195.7% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Stevia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STEV remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. Stevia has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Stevia

Stevia Corp., a farm management and healthcare company, focuses on developing plant breeding and agricultural methodologies. The company invests in the research and development, and IP acquisition, as well as manages propagation, nursery, and plantations. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers.

