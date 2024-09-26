Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Short Interest Update

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 195.7% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Stevia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STEV remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. Stevia has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About Stevia
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stevia
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Stevia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.