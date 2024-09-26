Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Short Interest Down 66.3% in September

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,100 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the August 31st total of 1,159,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Swire Properties Stock Performance
Shares of SWPFF remained flat at $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. Swire Properties has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $2.10.
Swire Properties Company Profile
