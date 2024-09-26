THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Update

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. THC Biomed Intl has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
About THC Biomed Intl
