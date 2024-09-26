THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Update

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. THC Biomed Intl has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

About THC Biomed Intl

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

