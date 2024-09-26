Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

SZKMY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.25. 15,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,466. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

