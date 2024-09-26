Decred (DCR) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, Decred has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $12.58 or 0.00019304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $205.55 million and approximately $952,074.17 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00076120 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007413 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,625.84 or 0.39331431 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,343,164 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

