AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $191.95 and last traded at $191.40. 1,283,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,350,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $1,413,000. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.