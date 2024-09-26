SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.71. 10,269,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 45,693,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $830,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,620.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,328 shares of company stock worth $808,246 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482,683 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,737,000 after acquiring an additional 690,638 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,464 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

