Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded down 13.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $398.00 and last traded at $398.00. 6,157,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 8,240,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $458.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $454.00 target price (down from $729.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,500.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nomura cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $650.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $725.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $554.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $770.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Shares of Super Micro Computer are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 13.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 10,050.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth approximately $7,405,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

