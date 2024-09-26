CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Price Down 3.8%

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.41. 147,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 569,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$544.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8780774 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total transaction of C$197,140.84. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total transaction of C$197,140.84. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$411,527.85. Insiders sold a total of 82,355 shares of company stock worth $621,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.



CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

