Short Interest in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Declines By 57.0%

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the August 31st total of 86,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coeptis Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Free Report) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,520,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 10.32% of Coeptis Therapeutics worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Coeptis Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Coeptis Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of COEP stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 80,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28. Coeptis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coeptis Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

