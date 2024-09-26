Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Price Down 4%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.53 and last traded at $57.86. 120,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 760,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Johnson Rice lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Cactus had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $290.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after buying an additional 94,704 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,962 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 1,182.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 117,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 108,112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 595.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 683,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 584,831 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth approximately $991,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

