Short Interest in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Increases By 250.0%

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 439,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 141,110 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,673,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cartica Acquisition by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 212,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 63,092 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Cartica Acquisition by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 420,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 245,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Cartica Acquisition by 25,004.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 29,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 29,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CITE traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,802. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. Cartica Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

