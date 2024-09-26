China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 247.3% from the August 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

China Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CHNR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.68. 145,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,067. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.