Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Short Interest Update

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 265.4% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF stock. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned 1.17% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $21.13. 2,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,507. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $174.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.50.

About Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

