QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 228,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 405,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

QNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 3.4% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in QuinStreet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in QuinStreet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

