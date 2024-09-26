Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Rises By 242.8%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a growth of 242.8% from the August 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of COMT stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $25.80. 80,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,313. The stock has a market cap of $933.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $29.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.