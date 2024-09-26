ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.00. 6,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,176. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.