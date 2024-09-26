Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading Up 10.3%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 2,681,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,415,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on WOLF. Bank of America lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 107.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 292,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 70,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wolfspeed by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,832,000 after buying an additional 449,732 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth $1,621,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Wolfspeed by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 39,820 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

