Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Trading 8.6% Higher

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.77 and last traded at $41.63. Approximately 324,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,589,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Rambus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,944,000 after buying an additional 229,066 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 198,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 138,714 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 677,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,250,000 after purchasing an additional 80,670 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 221.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

