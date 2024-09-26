Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,536,000 after buying an additional 1,893,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,815.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 34.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,850 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,579,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,552,000 after purchasing an additional 308,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,083,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 955,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.0 %

Mosaic stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $38.30.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

