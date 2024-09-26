10,914 Shares in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $24,954,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after buying an additional 788,535 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $8,687,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 30.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 74,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

TCMD stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $330.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TCMD

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.