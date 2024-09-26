Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $150,000 in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,126,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 262,390 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.