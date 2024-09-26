Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $195,000 in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,834,000 after purchasing an additional 258,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after acquiring an additional 109,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 91,712 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $11,919,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $8,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of VSCO opened at $25.86 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $30.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 2.13.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

